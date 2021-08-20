2 men ID’d, charged with murder in Sandy Springs parking lot shooting

Devonte Lavonne Childs, 25, and Cortney Demar White, 35, are accused of shooting two men during a botched drug deal earlier this week, according to Sandy Springs police spokesman Sgt. Sal Ortega. Both victims were injured and taken to the hospital where one man, Yemi Ezekiel Mabiaku of Atlanta, died. The second man, who has not been identified, was taken into surgery but is expected to survive his injuries.

Childs and White are both charged with murder related to the incident, Ortega said. Childs faces four additional charges, including two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and aggravated assault with intent to murder.