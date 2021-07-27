Breakdown of Cherokee charges for spa shooter

Here is a breakdown of the charges that resulted in a Cherokee County judge sentencing Robert Aaron Long to four consecutive lifetimes plus 35 consecutive years in prison:
Malice murder (4 counts): 4 consecutive life sentences
Felony murder (4 counts): All vacated
Aggravated assault (11 counts): 130 concurrent years on 6 counts; 5 counts merged with other charges
Criminal attempt to commit murder: 30 consecutive years
Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony: 5 consecutive years
Aggravated battery: Merged with criminal attempt to commit murder
Criminal damage to property (first degree): 10 concurrent years
― Asia Simone Burns
In Other News
1
Cherokee DA defends plea deal, says Long targeted multiple ethnicities,
2
2 employees stabbed while removing man from Athens bar, police say
3
REACTION: Civic leader calls spa shooter’s plea deal ‘a slap in the...
4
Spa shootings: A timeline of events that left 8 dead in metro Atlanta
5
Atlanta spa shootings — TAP HERE for full and complete coverage