Breakdown of Cherokee charges for spa shooter

45 minutes ago

Here is a breakdown of the charges that resulted in a Cherokee County judge sentencing Robert Aaron Long to four consecutive lifetimes plus 35 consecutive years in prison:

Malice murder (4 counts): 4 consecutive life sentences

Felony murder (4 counts): All vacated

Aggravated assault (11 counts): 130 concurrent years on 6 counts; 5 counts merged with other charges

Criminal attempt to commit murder: 30 consecutive years

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony: 5 consecutive years

Aggravated battery: Merged with criminal attempt to commit murder

Criminal damage to property (first degree): 10 concurrent years

― Asia Simone Burns

