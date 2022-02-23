Bracing for invasion, Ukraine prepares to declare national state of emergency

Ukraine calls up reservists, , prepares to declare, a national state of emergency.Ukraine is preparing to declare a state of emergency that would clear the way for new measures to increase security. .Ukraine is preparing to declare a state of emergency that would clear the way for new measures to increase security. .The news comes as the country reportedly faces the looming threat of a possible Russian invasion. .On February 23, Ukraine's military put a conscription order in place for reservists between the ages of 18 and 60 for service. .The decision comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian troops to be deployed to two Ukrainian territories he recognized as independent republics. .The decision comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian troops to be deployed to two Ukrainian territories he recognized as independent republics. .In response, Ukraine's foreign ministry issued a warning to any of its citizens currently in Russia to leave immediately. .The ministry also reportedly warned that it wouldbe unable to offer help or consular services. .According to NPR, parliamentary approval is still needed for Ukraine's emergency declaration to take effect. .The declaration was decided upon during a February 23 meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the National Security and Defense Council.The declaration was decided upon during a February 23 meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the National Security and Defense Council.NPR reports that emergency measures put in place under the declaration could take multiple forms. .According to Ukraine's security chief, Oleksiy Danilov, new restrictions could be placed on transportation, including the possibility of vehicle inspections. .In an official announcement on the presidential website, Danilov stated that under the emergency measures, citizens could also be asked to show identification documents.