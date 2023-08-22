Bond set for Trump campaign official Mike Roman

Mike Roman, a former Trump campaign official, was granted bond Tuesday after being indicted last week.

Roman was granted a $50,000 bond on charges of violation of the state’s RICO act, conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer, conspiracy to commit filing false documents, two counts each of conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree and conspiracy to commit false statements and writings.

He worked for the 2020 Trump campaign as director of Election Day operations. He helped organize slates of phony Trump electors purporting to represent the electoral votes from battleground states, including Georgia.

He was the fifth defendant to be granted bond Tuesday.