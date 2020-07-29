Bond denied for murder suspect accused of ramming car with her child inside

A woman who was charged with the murder of her 3-month-old daughter will remain in jail after she was denied bond at a hearing Wednesday.
Titayanna Phillips, 21, of Atlanta, was arrested Tuesday after police said she rammed her car into a vehicle carrying her daughter and the child’s father. Responding officers found both father and daughter injured in the car.
The daughter, Khy’undra Henderson, was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died. Undra Henderson, her father, was taken to the hospital but considered stable. Authorities did not provide an update on his condition.
Phillips was charged with one count of felony murder and two counts of aggravated assault with a vehicle. She was denied bond on all three counts, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Tracy Flanagan said.
Phillips will remain in the Fulton County Jail as she awaits her next court date. Authorities do not have an exact date for her next appearance thanks to the judicial emergency status convened in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
In other news: