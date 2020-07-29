Bond denied for murder suspect accused of ramming car with her child inside

Titayanna Phillips, 21, of Atlanta, was arrested Tuesday after police said she rammed her car into a vehicle carrying her daughter and the child’s father. Responding officers found both father and daughter injured in the car.

The daughter, Khy’undra Henderson, was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died. Undra Henderson, her father, was taken to the hospital but considered stable. Authorities did not provide an update on his condition.