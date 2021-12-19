Body of man who fell into Lake Lanier while working on boat found

James Dunn Lindsey, 46, of Cumming, was found by game wardens around 11 a.m., according to Georgia Department of Natural Resources spokesman Mark McKinnon. His body was recovered using a remote-operated vehicle and was turned over to the Forsyth County Coroner.

Lindsey went underwater Thursday afternoon while working on his boat at Mary Alice Beach Park, McKinnon said. He slipped from the boat and did not resurface, he said.