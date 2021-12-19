Body of man who fell into Lake Lanier while working on boat found

The body of a man who fell into Lake Lanier on Thursday while working on his boat was found Sunday morning, officials said.
James Dunn Lindsey, 46, of Cumming, was found by game wardens around 11 a.m., according to Georgia Department of Natural Resources spokesman Mark McKinnon. His body was recovered using a remote-operated vehicle and was turned over to the Forsyth County Coroner.
Lindsey went underwater Thursday afternoon while working on his boat at Mary Alice Beach Park, McKinnon said. He slipped from the boat and did not resurface, he said.
Game wardens began searching the area shortly after Lindsey disappeared, but the search was suspended due to darkness, McKinnon said. Game wardens, divers from the Forsyth County Fire Department and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers returned each day with sonar equipment until Lindsey was found, he said.
