Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Body of man who fell into Lake Lanier while working on boat found

James Dunn Lindsey went underwater at Lake Lanier on Thursday. His body was found Sunday morning.
caption arrowCaption
James Dunn Lindsey went underwater at Lake Lanier on Thursday. His body was found Sunday morning.

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
24 minutes ago

The body of a man who fell into Lake Lanier on Thursday while working on his boat was found Sunday morning, officials said.

James Dunn Lindsey, 46, of Cumming, was found by game wardens around 11 a.m., according to Georgia Department of Natural Resources spokesman Mark McKinnon. His body was recovered using a remote-operated vehicle and was turned over to the Forsyth County Coroner.

ExploreSearch underway for man who fell into Lake Lanier while working on boat

Lindsey went underwater Thursday afternoon while working on his boat at Mary Alice Beach Park, McKinnon said. He slipped from the boat and did not resurface, he said.

Game wardens began searching the area shortly after Lindsey disappeared, but the search was suspended due to darkness, McKinnon said. Game wardens, divers from the Forsyth County Fire Department and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers returned each day with sonar equipment until Lindsey was found, he said.

About the Author

Follow Caroline Silva on twitter

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Johnny Isakson, 76, Georgia politician respected by both sides, dies
38m ago
Man dies in hospital after home blaze in NW Atlanta
2h ago
Man shot by cops after high-speed chase through Polk, Haralson counties, GBI says
4h ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top