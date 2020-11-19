Bobby Brown Jr., son of Bobby Brown, dies at 28

Landon Brown, the eldest of Brown’s seven children, shared a photo of Bobby Jr. on Instagram on Wednesday night.

“I love you forever King,” Landon Brown wrote.

Brown Jr.’s death is yet another tragedy Brown has endured over the last several years.

His superstar ex-wife Whitney Houston was found dead after drowning in a Beverly Hills hotel room bathtub in 2012.

On Jan. 31, 2015, their daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown, was found in an eerily similar circumstance as her mother was years earlier. She was found face-down in a bathtub at her suburban Atlanta home, but Brown lived for six months in a coma before dying in hospice care at age 22. Investigators with the medical examiner’s office were not able to determine exactly how Bobbi Kristina Brown died.

Bobbi Kristina’s ex-partner Nick Gordon, who was found liable in her death, died earlier this year. He was 30 years old.

Gordon was never criminally charged in the case, but he was found responsible in a wrongful death lawsuit. An Atlanta judge ordered him to pay $36 million to Brown’s estate.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.