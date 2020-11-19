Bobby Brown Jr., son of Bobby Brown, dies at 28

Bobby Brown Jr., an aspiring singer and son of musician Bobby Brown, has died at age 28.
Brown Jr. was just days shy of his 29th birthday when he was found dead Wednesday at his Los Angeles home. Los Angeles Police spokesman Officer Jeff Lee said officers were responding to a medical emergency when they found Brown Jr.’s body around 1:50 p.m. at a home in Encino, The Los Angeles Times reported.
Brown Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene. Lee said police believe no foul play was involved and additional details on the death weren’t immediately released.
Brown Jr. was the son of Bobby Brown and Kim Ward. Brown Jr. was born at the height of his father’s career, which began as a member of New Edition and led to a solo career peppered with a string of hits like “My Prerogative” and “Every Little Step.”
Bobby Brown posted a tribute to his namesake on a recent birthday, referring to him as his “mini me.” He was to celebrate his birthday on Nov. 26.
Landon Brown, the eldest of Brown’s seven children, shared a photo of Bobby Jr. on Instagram on Wednesday night.
“I love you forever King,” Landon Brown wrote.
Brown Jr.’s death is yet another tragedy Brown has endured over the last several years.
His superstar ex-wife Whitney Houston was found dead after drowning in a Beverly Hills hotel room bathtub in 2012.
On Jan. 31, 2015, their daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown, was found in an eerily similar circumstance as her mother was years earlier. She was found face-down in a bathtub at her suburban Atlanta home, but Brown lived for six months in a coma before dying in hospice care at age 22. Investigators with the medical examiner’s office were not able to determine exactly how Bobbi Kristina Brown died.
Bobbi Kristina’s ex-partner Nick Gordon, who was found liable in her death, died earlier this year. He was 30 years old.
Gordon was never criminally charged in the case, but he was found responsible in a wrongful death lawsuit. An Atlanta judge ordered him to pay $36 million to Brown’s estate.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.