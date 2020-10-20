Blank Foundation awards University of Texas $20M for research, treatment of stuttering

The grant establishes the Arthur M. Blank Center for Stuttering Education and Research, which will expand the work of Dr. Courtney Byrd, who founded and directs the Michael and Tami Lang Stuttering Institute, the Dr. Jennifer and Emanuel Bodner Developmental Stuttering Laboratory and the Dealey Family Foundation Stuttering Clinic in the Moody College of Communication at UT Austin.

One of the goals is make effective treatment available to those who are affected by this speech disorder.