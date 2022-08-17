ajc logo
X

Black Hammer leader’s lawyer disputes ‘street gang’ label

Black Hammer leader Augustus Claudius Romain Jr., 36, known as Gazi Kodzo, talks with his attorney Stacey Flynn after his hearing at the County Justice Center in Fayetteville Wednesday, August 17, 2022. Steve Schaefer/steve.schaefer@ajc.com)

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Combined ShapeCaption
Black Hammer leader Augustus Claudius Romain Jr., 36, known as Gazi Kodzo, talks with his attorney Stacey Flynn after his hearing at the County Justice Center in Fayetteville Wednesday, August 17, 2022. Steve Schaefer/steve.schaefer@ajc.com)

Credit: Steve Schaefer

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
11 minutes ago
Judge denies bond for leader charged with multiple felonies

A lawyer for the jailed leader of the Black Hammer Party on Wednesday disputed the state’s label of the extremist group as a street gang and described her client as “a model member of society.”

Attorney Stacey Flynn blasted prosecutors case against Augustus Claudius Romain Jr. as “exceptionally weak” in a bond hearing in Fayette County Superior Court. She cast Romain’s Black Hammer Party as a charitable organization that works with the homeless, rather than a violent criminal organization that strong arms donations from college students to help finance their operation, as prosecutors contend.

The 36-year-old Romain, who goes by the name Gazi Kodzo, faces charges of kidnapping, aggravated sodomy, aggravated assault, false imprisonment and participating in a criminal street gang. The charges stem from a 911 call placed July 19 by prospective group member Dalvin Moore claiming that he had been kidnapped and was being held in a locked garage at the house the group rented in Fayetteville.

Romain has been jailed since dozens of police officers and FBI agents converged on the Selwyn Court home in what has since been revealed to be a wider investigation into the group and its leader. One of Romain’s top lieutenants, 21-year-old Xavier “Keno” Rushin, was also arrested and faces multiple felonies in the alleged kidnapping and assault. A third member of the group was found dead inside the house of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to police reports.

Flynn said the aggravated sodomy charge against Romain is particularly weak. In a magistrate court hearing Tuesday, Fayetteville Police detectives said the alleged victim would not talk to police about Moore’s claim that he witnessed Romain sexually assault him at gunpoint.

“The state doesn’t have a victim. Period,” she said. “They don’t have any evidence at all other than the statement from Dalvin Moore.”

Founded in 2019, the Black Hammer Party is a radical, Black-led extremist group known for its bizarre, attention-grabbing antics, including a botched attempt to create a separatist community in the Colorado Rockies, an online antisemitic crusade against the memory of Anne Frank, spreading misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine, and an announced alliance with the Proud Boys.

Romain is also an unindicted coconspirator in a separate federal investigation into an alleged Russian influence operation where radical groups were paid to conduct protests designed to sow discord in the United States, according to a federal indictment unsealed last month in Tampa, Fla.

None of that makes them a street gang, Flynn said.

“This is an incorporated political organization,” she said. “I don’t know how they can be a gang.”

Fayette County Assistant District Attorney Ashton Fallin said the group qualifies as a street gang because its members acted together to commit crimes. Georgia law classifies groups as criminal street gangs if they break one of a long list of laws, including kidnapping. Fallin said Romain needed to be held without bond because he was a flight risk, citing his role as leader of a “worldwide organization” and his alleged ties to Russia.

Combined ShapeCaption
Nazarie Romain Anderson, the mother of Black Hammer leader Augustus Claudius Romain Jr., known as Gazi Kodzo, is sworn in during his hearing at the County Justice Center in Fayetteville Wednesday, August 17, 2022. Steve Schaefer/steve.schaefer@ajc.com)

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Nazarie Romain Anderson, the mother of Black Hammer leader Augustus Claudius Romain Jr., known as Gazi Kodzo, is sworn in during his hearing at the County Justice Center in Fayetteville Wednesday, August 17, 2022. Steve Schaefer/steve.schaefer@ajc.com)

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Combined ShapeCaption
Nazarie Romain Anderson, the mother of Black Hammer leader Augustus Claudius Romain Jr., known as Gazi Kodzo, is sworn in during his hearing at the County Justice Center in Fayetteville Wednesday, August 17, 2022. Steve Schaefer/steve.schaefer@ajc.com)

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Flynn downplayed the scope of the Black Hammer Party. The group has chapters in Atlanta, Chicago and Utah, as well as chapters in Kenya and Nigeria, but their numbers are small, she said. Each chapter has about 10 people, she said.

“None of them know Mr. Romain. They know of him,” she said. “I wouldn’t be surprised if the whole thing collapses.”

In Wednesday’s hearing, Superior Court Judge Scott Ballard ordered Romain continue to be held without bond in the Fayette County Jail pending his indictment on the charges.

On his own social media pages, as well as the social media pages of the Black Hammer Party, Romain has recorded himself and his group marching through the streets of Atlanta urging the killing of police and local politicians, including Mayor Andre Dickens. The group advocates violent revolution and the claiming of land by minorities and indigenous people.

Romain’s mother, Stone Mountain resident Nazarie Romain Anderson, testified that her son is “very loving” and she highlighted the group’s distribution of food and clothing to the homeless in downtown Atlanta.

“He is a very kind, loving, gentle person,” she said.

About the Author

Follow Chris Joyner on facebookFollow Chris Joyner on twitter

Joyner is a member of the AJC Investigations team. He has been with the AJC since 2010.

Editors' Picks
The Braves are really, really good. Get used to it2h ago
5 observations from Mike Soroka’s rehab start in Rome
1h ago
Corky Kell Classic preview and schedule
Braves keep young star Michael Harris home with eight-year contract extension
13h ago
Braves keep young star Michael Harris home with eight-year contract extension
13h ago
Braves must solve Max Scherzer, Jacob deGrom to stay in NL East race
23h ago
The Latest
37-story residential tower proposed for Midtown lot near Fox Theatre
7h ago
Feds investigating Black Hammer Party in wide-ranging criminal probe
21h ago
Hurricane seasons are starting earlier. Scientists think they know why
22h ago
Featured
Historian Stephen Davis grew up in Atlanta and attended Margaret Mitchell Elementary School, where a portrait of Vivien Leigh as Scarlett O'Hara stared down at the children in the auditorium. Co-author of "The Atlanta Daily Intelligencer Covers the Civil War," he brought copies of the new book to the recent Civil War Relic Show at the Cobb Civic Center. (Steve Schaefer/steve.schaefer@ajc.com)

Credit: Steve Schaefer

The Civil War news: Not just battles; also patent drugs and brothels
Cheney ponders 2024 bid after losing Wyoming GOP primary
4h ago
Southern Baptist Convention’s sex abuse scandal draws federal inquiry
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top