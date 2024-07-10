Black faith leaders in Georgia to rally behind Biden

Concerns about his Biden’s age has dogged the 81-year-old President, and also cited by Republicans and his 78-year-old rival, Donald J. Trump, for weeks.

Calls for Biden to step aside dramatically increased after a poor debate performance in June hosted by CNN in Atlanta and subsequent interview with ABC news anchor George Stephanopoulos that did little to ease concerns.

Black support has been critical for the Democratic Party and a big factor for that support has come from the work of Black religious leaders, so continued support from religious leaders and congregants is important in the upcoming presidential election.

In 2020, Georgia became a key battleground state, delivering a big win for Biden.

The average age of Congress has been an issue at times.

According to the Congressional Research Service, as of July 8, the average age at the beginning of the 118th Congress was 57.9 years for representatives and 64.0 years for senators.

There are at least 10 members of Congress older than Biden. according to a September article in the New York Times. Iowa Sen. Charles Grassley who is 90; Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell who is 82: and former House Speaker Rep. Nancy Pelosi is 84.

Jackson criticized the media for focusing on Biden’s age and not his accomplishments while in office. He said seems like there’s not been such coverage of Trump, who has been convicted of 34 felonies and faces other court cases.

“Rather than fight among ourselves, it’s a matter of fact that unless Joe Biden decides to step aside, he will be the nominee for the Democratic Party,” said Jackson. “We have to get to work and focus on educating, mobilizing and organizing people to get out to vote and, more importantly, giving them a reason to vote.”

Jackson said should Biden step aside, he would support the new candidate.

Also attending tomorrow is the Rev. Gerald Durley, pastor emeritus at Providence Missionary Baptist Church in Atlanta, who is a few months older than Biden.

“I’ve watched the Kentucky Derby and I’ve watched the Preakness and I’ve seen horses strumble out of the gate,” said the veteran civil rights leader. “If you want to win, it’s hard to change horses or jockeys halfway around the track. I believe we still have a winning candidate, who stumbled.”