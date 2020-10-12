Bishop Barbara L. King, founding pastor of Hillside International Truth Center, dies at 90

He said people had visited his mother since she arrived home.

“She was truly loved," he said. “All of the people she wanted to see were around her,” even her beloved dogs, which he said never came up the stairs.

Michael King said his mother made her “transition peacefully in her own bed.” He read her Psalm 27. His son, James King, read Psalm 23.

He said that as in life, his mother made sure near the end that “everything was strategically placed and in order. There was so much love in that room that you could cut it with a knife.”

Iyanla Vanzant, a best-selling author, inspirational speaker and host of “Iyanla: Fix My Life.” posted a video in which she called King her “spiritual mother." Vanzant said King had “joined the ancestors" and that she made the transition from “this experience to the eternal experience.”

In a recent video that was shared on social media, King thanked well-wishers and asked them to continue to pray.

In the video, King, who was sitting up in her bed, explains that she just come home from the hospital.

She told viewers that she was “going through a challenge” and remarked that her son had made her a good meal. King said she had not eaten a meal in two weeks in the hospital “so I know I’m getting better.”

She asked people to continue to pray for her. “I said now it’s time to prayer for the preacher,” she said with a chuckle.

She told members she looked forward to seeing them soon. Commenting on her bright orange-colored clothes, King joked that she was a “diva, diva, diva, diva, diva. I’m a spiritual diva. I’m God’s woman and God keeps us looking good.”