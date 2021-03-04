Bill would let Brookhaven mayor fill vacant council seats by appointment

“Last year’s referendum language was specific to the mayoral term limit extension, but the appointment process was part of the underlying legislation,” Wilson said in an emailed statement.

This legislative session, Wilson introduced HB 655 to solve the issue vacancies could present to Brookhaven’s leadership. If there is more than one vacant City Council seat, they would not be able to meet a quorum to consider business and run the city.

“With two vacancies, the Brookhaven City Council is shut down,” Ernst said. “This house bill will minimize or eliminate representative lapses in the future.”

The bill would allow the mayor to appoint a replacement regardless of how much time was left in the councilmember’s term. If it was less than 12 months, the appointed member would serve until the next regular election. If the term had more than 12 months left, the appointed member would serve until a special election could be held.

All appointments would need to be approved by the rest of the City Council. If the mayor’s seat becomes vacant, the City Council would have the option to appoint someone as well.

The AJC’s Legislative Navigator gives the latest bill a 77% chance of passing.

