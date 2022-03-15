Bill to cap tax commissioners’ fees unanimously passes Georgia House

Explore At least 48 Georgia tax commissioners boost salaries through fees

The bill addresses recent controversies over fees imposed by tax commissioners statewide, especially in Georgia’s two most populous counties, Fulton and Gwinnett. Republicans Chuck Efstration of Dacula and Todd Jones, whose district includes a sliver of north Fulton County, co-sponsored the bill.

A 2019 investigation by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution found that dozens of county tax commissioners benefitted from the largely unregulated personal fee system. Gov. Brian Kemp last year signed a law that took the power to negotiate municipal tax collection agreements from Fulton County Tax Commissioner Arthur Ferdinand and Gwinnett County Tax Commissioner Tiffany Porter.

Ferdinand makes about $360,000 from city collection fees under contracts that do not expire until he leaves office. Porter last year planned to charge eight Gwinnett cities a total of $110,000 in personal fees. She ended up making about $36,000 from three cities after several decided to collect their own taxes instead.

Porter currently has contracts to collect for Grayson — which sued her last year and did not pay personal fees — and Peachtree Corners, the largest city in Gwinnett.

Peachtree Corners last year paid Porter $2 per parcel for a total of nearly $29,000. Berkeley Lake paid Porter $1 per parcel last year for a total of about $1,400, but will contract only with the county this year.

The contracts last four years but are adjusted annually to the number of parcels, according to Porter’s office.

Lim said the bill would not apply to long-term contracts that predate it. The Georgia Association of Tax Officials collaborated with the statewide advocacy organizations for county and city governments to help write the bill.

“There has been a tremendous amount of scrutiny over the compensation that current law has allowed because there is no cap,” said Kevin Payne, the Floyd County tax commissioner and GATO’s legislative chair. “This does compensate the tax commissioner but it takes away the scrutiny of having that compensation considered excessive.”

Tax commissioners in counties with 500,000 or more residents currently earn a minimum salary of $135,500 under state law. If HB 1280 becomes law, their income from all city contracts would be capped at a total of $67,750. Counties with fewer residents have lower minimum salaries and would have lower caps.

“I was right all along in this matter and I’m glad the lawmakers have seen fit to correct it,” Porter said in a statement.

Gwinnett County Commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson praised the bill, as did District 1 Commissioner Kirkland Carden.

Porter is taking time off for health reasons without an established return date, said Susan McLeod, spokeswoman for her office. Chief Deputy Tax Commissioner Denise Mitchell is running the office in Porter’s stead.