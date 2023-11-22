Biden, Kemp order flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Rosalynn Carter

Kemp orders state of emergency to free up resources for next week’s funeral

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Updated 33 minutes ago

President Joe Biden and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Tuesday ordered that flags be flown at half-staff to honor Rosalynn Carter.

Carter, former first lady for both Georgia and the U.S., died Sunday. She was 96.

Biden ordered that U.S. flags on federal government buildings and property will be lowered for five days from Saturday through sunset on Wednesday when Carter will be buried in Plains, near the home she shared with President Jimmy Carter for decades. Kemp’s order says that U.S. and Georgia flags should be flown at half-staff on all state buildings and grounds from Sunday through Wednesday.

“It is fitting and proper to remember and honor Mrs. Rosalynn Carter’s life and dedicated service to citizens of the State of Georgia and the United States of America by lowering the flags throughout Georgia to half-staff,” Kemp’s order states.

Kemp also declared a state of emergency in order to free up state resources needed to assist with funeral proceedings for Rosalynn Carter. The State Operations Center will be activated to assist with logistics for the services and up to 50 Georgia National Guard troops will also be available, the order states.

A service for Carter will be held Tuesday at Glenn Memorial Church at Emory University in Atlanta. A tribute service will be held at the church with invited guests that afternoon.

On Wednesday, the funeral procession will arrive at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains. A service will be held for family and invited friends before Carter’s casket is brought to the Carter family residence for private interment.

