Biden, Kemp order flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Rosalynn Carter

President Joe Biden and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Tuesday ordered that flags be flown at half-staff to honor Rosalynn Carter.

Carter, former first lady for both Georgia and the U.S., died Sunday. She was 96.

Biden ordered that U.S. flags on federal government buildings and property will be lowered for five days from Saturday through sunset on Wednesday when Carter will be buried in Plains, near the home she shared with President Jimmy Carter for decades. Kemp’s order says that U.S. and Georgia flags should be flown at half-staff on all state buildings and grounds from Sunday through Wednesday.