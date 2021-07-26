Bibb County schools requiring masks in all facilities

Dr. Jennifer Hoffman, the infectious disease specialist at Coliseum Health System, told The Telegraph that she favors the move.

“Kids and all unvaccinated people are particularly vulnerable to COVID-19,” she told The Telegraph via text. “I’d encourage all parents to talk with their kids about the importance of mask wearing and ensure their kids have well fitting masks of at least two layers that cover their nose and mouth and to keep them on at all times when indoors except when eating or drinking.

“For parents/kids who are concerned, a KN95 type mask is reasonable to consider. If possible kids should eat lunch outside to avoid being unmasked indoors around a group of people.”

Here are the current guidelines for Bibb County schools, according to The Telegraph: