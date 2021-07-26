Bibb County schools requiring masks in all facilities

Face masks will be required at all Bibb County schools and district facilities starting immediately with students returning to school in a week, according to The Telegraph of Macon.
The decision was made based on data and guidance from the CDC and the North Central Health District, according to a news release.
“A key goal for our district this year is to do all we can to keep students learning in person throughout the year. Based upon the latest available information, encouraging individuals to be vaccinated and requiring all individuals to wear masks are the two most effective ways we can help reduce the spread of COVID-19,” Curtis Jones, Bibb County School District superintendent, said in the news release. “Everyone must do their part to keep students and staff safe so we can have a normal school year.”
Bibb County is experiencing a substantial spread of the coronavirus, according to the news release. A rise in cases in the state and nationally is widely credited to the delta variant, a more infectious strain of COVID-19.
Dr. Jennifer Hoffman, the infectious disease specialist at Coliseum Health System, told The Telegraph that she favors the move.
“Kids and all unvaccinated people are particularly vulnerable to COVID-19,” she told The Telegraph via text. “I’d encourage all parents to talk with their kids about the importance of mask wearing and ensure their kids have well fitting masks of at least two layers that cover their nose and mouth and to keep them on at all times when indoors except when eating or drinking.
“For parents/kids who are concerned, a KN95 type mask is reasonable to consider. If possible kids should eat lunch outside to avoid being unmasked indoors around a group of people.”
Here are the current guidelines for Bibb County schools, according to The Telegraph:
- Masks are required at all facilities except for during lunch or breakfast and during outdoor activities.
- Masks are required on school buses.
- COVID-19 vaccinations are strongly encouraged for any eligible individual.
- Students, faculty and staff should remain home if they feel unwell and contact a doctor if they have coronavirus symptoms.
- Temperatures should be checked before entering the building; however, the temperatures will not be required to be recorded.
- Students should take precautionary methods, such as hand washing and socially distancing at least 3 feet in the hallways.
- The district will avoid having large gatherings and use virtual and outdoor venues when possible.
- Volunteers can enter the buildings. Upon sign-in, volunteers and guests will have to answer a COVID-19 questionnaire.
- Parents should make an appointment before visiting a school facility.