ajc logo
X

Louisiana Rep. Higgins says he, wife, son have coronavirus

Republican Rep. Clay Higgins of Louisiana, a critic of mask mandates and public health restrictions during the pandemic, said he, his wife and son have contracted the coronavirus. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, file)
Caption
Republican Rep. Clay Higgins of Louisiana, a critic of mask mandates and public health restrictions during the pandemic, said he, his wife and son have contracted the coronavirus. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, file)

Credit: J. Scott Applewhite

Credit: J. Scott Applewhite

National & World News
By The Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago

NEW ORLEANS — Republican Rep. Clay Higgins of Louisiana, a critic of mask mandates and public health restrictions during the pandemic, said he, his wife and son have contracted the coronavirus.

He made the announcement Sunday night on Facebook. He said he and his wife had been infected last year, but this time around is much more difficult. He has not said whether he has been vaccinated.

ExploreComplete coverage: Coronavirus

“This episode is far more challenging. It has required all my devoted energy,” he said. “We are all under excellent care, and our prognosis is positive.”

“If you want to get vaccinated, get vaccinated. If you want to wear a mask, wear a mask. If you don't, then don't. That's your right as a free American."

- Republican Rep. Clay Higgins of Louisiana

Higgins is the second member of Congress to announce in the last week that they'd contracted the virus. Rep. Vern Buchanan, a Republican who represents parts of southwest Florida, said July 19 that he had tested positive. Buchanan said he had been fully vaccinated and was experiencing mild symptoms.

Higgins has said he doesn't support mask mandates or mandatory vaccines. In a May Facebook post, Higgins said: “If you want to get vaccinated, get vaccinated. If you want to wear a mask, wear a mask. If you don't, then don't. That's your right as a free American.”

ExploreU.S. travel restrictions staying in place as delta variant surges

Louisiana is struggling with a fourth surge of the coronavirus, with the delta variant sending case numbers skyrocketing and hospital COVID wards filling up again.

Elsewhere in the Louisiana delegation, Congressman-elect Luke Letlow died Dec. 29 at the age of 41 from COVID-19 complications. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise waited until July 18 to get vaccinated, saying he thought he had immunity because he tested positive awhile back for coronavirus antibodies.

In Other News
1
California, NYC to require employees to get COVID-19 vaccine
2
Family: Last victim ID'd in Florida condo building collapse
3
UN: Migrant boat capsizes off Libya, 57 thought dead
4
Tunisia on edge as president suspends parliament, fires PM
5
VA requires COVID-19 vaccination for health care workers
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top