Bibb County School District remaining virtual through January

The Bibb County School District said students will start the new year virtually, according to multiple news outlets.
Distance learning will continue at least through January “out of an abundance of caution due to increased COVID-19 cases in our community,” according to a news release from the district Wednesday. This plan includes face-to-face and Access students, according to news outlet WGXA.
Curbside meal service will be available Mondays and Wednesdays for students, WGXA reported. They can find order forms for meals in ClassLink.
The district also said athletics will go on as planned, according to WGXA.
Classes will start Wednesday, Jan. 6. Students should check Canvas for their assignments and for attendance that day, according to WMAZ.
Remote learning courses will start Jan. 7, and the first semester will finish Jan. 15, WGXA reported. The second semester is scheduled to start Jan. 20, WGXA reported.
Bibb County parents are requested to choose a learning model for their students by Jan. 6 for the second semester. For more information, click here.
If employees and students test positive for COVID-19, they should let their principal or supervisor know immediately via email or the Remind app.
A school nurse will contact anyone who tests positive for the virus.