Developer sought for 3-acre Buckhead site near future Beltline trail

He added that the site’s developer will need to share the Beltline’s affordable housing and economic development goals, which must include mixed-income, multifamily housing.

Affordable housing is a required aspect of Beltline developments. All new apartment projects in Inclusionary Zoning areas along the popular multi-use trail must either reserve 10% of units at 60% of the Area Median Income — $40,500 for an individual — or 15% of units at 80% of the Area Median Income — $54,000 for an individual.

The Beltline’s Housing Policy and Development department also has a goal of creating or preserving 5,600 units of affordable housing within the Beltline Tax Allocation District. The release said the organization has met 56% of that goal.

Buckhead is among the most expensive areas to live in metro Atlanta. According to Atlanta real estate services firm Berkadia, Buckhead’s effective rent in mid-2022 was $2,061, which ranked second-more expensive in the metro behind Midtown. Buckhead’s occupancy rate was also 95%.

The Garson Drive site is located at a meeting point in metro Atlanta’s fast-growing trail network. Path 400, South Fork Confluence Trail and the Peachtree Creek Greenway are planned to meet near the Lindbergh area.

Proposals are due May 1 at 3 p.m. More information is available at beltline.bonfirehub.com/opportunities/85030.