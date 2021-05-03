ajc logo
X

Be prepared: More severe storms expected to hit metro Atlanta on Tuesday

Brandon Mazarie of Castor Tree Service brings out sawed limbs as his crew removed a tree from a house on Forest Crossing Drive on Monday after severe storms passed through the metro area.
Brandon Mazarie of Castor Tree Service brings out sawed limbs as his crew removed a tree from a house on Forest Crossing Drive on Monday after severe storms passed through the metro area.

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

News | 16 minutes ago
By Alexis Stevens, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Another round of potentially severe storms is expected to hit North Georgia on Tuesday, a day after metro Atlanta was pounded by at least one tornado.

“This time of year, we should be winding down tornado season,” Channel 2 Action News chief meteorologist Glenn Burns said.

Typically, tornado-like weather is a hallmark of early spring, but Monday’s storms were an exception, Burns said. More storms and the risk for severe thunderstorms are expected Tuesday, he said.

ExploreWhy you should never use your hazard lights while driving

As much as 4 inches of rain fell across the area in just a few hours Monday. And since trees are already saturated, additional rain could be dangerous, Burns said.

“It’s not going to take much wind to bring down trees and power lines,” he said.

Tuesday’s storms are expected to hit the area by late morning, according to Channel 2 meteorologist Brad Nitz. Another round could roll in later in the day, he said.

Although the highest risk for storms is on the Westside of Atlanta, there is a potential for strong winds, isolated tornadoes, heavy rain and hail throughout the metro area, Nitz said.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top