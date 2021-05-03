Be prepared: More severe storms expected to hit metro Atlanta on Tuesday

Another round of potentially severe storms is expected to hit North Georgia on Tuesday, a day after metro Atlanta was pounded by at least one tornado.
“This time of year, we should be winding down tornado season,” Channel 2 Action News chief meteorologist Glenn Burns said.
Typically, tornado-like weather is a hallmark of early spring, but Monday’s storms were an exception, Burns said. More storms and the risk for severe thunderstorms are expected Tuesday, he said.
As much as 4 inches of rain fell across the area in just a few hours Monday. And since trees are already saturated, additional rain could be dangerous, Burns said.
“It’s not going to take much wind to bring down trees and power lines,” he said.
Tuesday’s storms are expected to hit the area by late morning, according to Channel 2 meteorologist Brad Nitz. Another round could roll in later in the day, he said.
Although the highest risk for storms is on the Westside of Atlanta, there is a potential for strong winds, isolated tornadoes, heavy rain and hail throughout the metro area, Nitz said.