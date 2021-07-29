Avondale Estates to end moratorium on smoke, vape shops after code rewrite

Avondale Estates has had a moratorium in place since last November to stop businesses that sell vape, tobacco and CBD products from opening in the city. There were already four businesses in the city limits that sold those products, and elected officials said more vape and smoke shops would detract from the city’s balance of business types.

“One of the major goals of the zoning rewrite is the diversity of use type,” City Manager Patrick Bryant previously told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Anytime you get a saturation of any one use, you might as a body consider putting a moratorium on that use.”