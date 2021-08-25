Authorities searching for man who stole mortuary van, abandoned body in Conyers

Authorities are searching for a man in DeKalb County who is suspected of stealing a mortuary van in Conyers and abandoning a body on a gurney in a parking deck before leading police on a chase.
The pursuit began when officers attempted to stop the man while still in the parking lot of a crematory in Conyers, police spokeswoman Capt. Kim Lucas confirmed in an email to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. As the man drove away, the body rolled out of the open back door of the van on a gurney and came to rest in the crematory’s back parking lot.
The man is also suspected in multiple car break-ins in Conyers, Lucas said.
Police chased the man onto I-20 West, where he drove from Rockdale County into DeKalb. Lucas confirmed that DeKalb police and the Georgia State Patrol joined the pursuit. However, the man stopped the stolen van on I-20 and ran away. Officers from multiple agencies set up a perimeter but have not been able to find the suspect.
