Authorities searching for man who stole mortuary van, abandoned body in Conyers

The pursuit began when officers attempted to stop the man while still in the parking lot of a crematory in Conyers, police spokeswoman Capt. Kim Lucas confirmed in an email to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. As the man drove away, the body rolled out of the open back door of the van on a gurney and came to rest in the crematory’s back parking lot.

The man is also suspected in multiple car break-ins in Conyers, Lucas said.