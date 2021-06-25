Austell man gets 2 life sentences for child molestation

An Austell man who repeatedly molested two children over a nine-year period was sentenced to two life sentences following his conviction last week, prosecutors said.
Luis Alonso Lopez, 50, was convicted on seven counts of aggravated child molestation and three counts of child molestation for sexually abusing two boys between 2008 and 2017, the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday. He was acquitted of one count of child molestation following his weeklong trial.
The DA’s office said the children were between 8 and 14 years old during the ongoing abuse, which was investigated by Cobb police.
“The victims testified that he often used promises of gifts to lure them to his bedroom, where he committed his sexual attacks,” prosecutors said in a news release.
Lopez has been in the Cobb County Jail since his October 2019 arrest, online records show.
Cobb Superior Court Judge Ann Harris said Lopez bribed the children with money and toys, calling him a “serial sexual predator of young boys.”
“You utterly robbed them of their childhood,” Harris told Lopez during his sentencing hearing Monday, according to the DA’s office. “Your repeated sexual abuse of these little boys showed a level of depravity rarely seen in a courtroom.”
His life sentences are set to run consecutively.