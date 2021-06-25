Austell man gets 2 life sentences for child molestation

Luis Alonso Lopez, 50, was convicted on seven counts of aggravated child molestation and three counts of child molestation for sexually abusing two boys between 2008 and 2017, the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday. He was acquitted of one count of child molestation following his weeklong trial.

The DA’s office said the children were between 8 and 14 years old during the ongoing abuse, which was investigated by Cobb police.