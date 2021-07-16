August genealogy lecture will explore Pennsylvania heritage

“Researching Your Pennsylvania Heritage” is the focus of an Augusta Genealogical Society virtual symposium.
The symposium will take place on August 7 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Elissa Scalise Powell, a certified genealogist and a nationally known speaker, will give four lectures: “Problems and Pitfalls of Reasonably Shallow Research,” “Primer to Pennsylvania Research,” “How did my Pennsylvania Ancestor Get There?” and “Sailing into the Sunset: Tips for Finding Your Ancestors on Passenger Lists.”
The cost is $35 for AGS members and $45 for non-members. The registration deadline is August 2 registration. Register at augustagensociety.org or by mail to AGS, P.O. Box 3743, Augusta, Ga., 30914. Once registered, you will receive information on how to join online. This should be well worth attending to hear a speaker who rarely gets to Georgia in person, but is an expert on Pennsylvania and other areas. The AGS library is open by appointment.
Eastman Online Newsletter
Ancestors and the number we have was the subject of a recent article in Eastman’s Online Newsletter (eogn.com), a free service that you should check out for the latest genealogy news.
The article says, “the number of ancestors is simple to calculate as it is a simple mathematical progression: every person has two parents, four grandparents, eight great-grandparents, sixteen great-great-grandparents and so on. The number doubles with each generation. As you go back in years, the numbers soon become very large.’
I am eight generations from the American Revolution, giving me 256 ancestors living then.
Missouri 200th
Missouri became a state on August 10, 1821 and is celebrating its 200th anniversary. As new territory carved from the Louisiana Purchase (1803) opened up, seeds were laid for the Civil War. The Missouri Compromise led to Missouri’s statehood. Informational state guides for this and other states have been published by the National Genealogical Society (ngsgenealogy.org). The Missouri State Archives has a section on the state’s history.
Contact Kenneth H. Thomas Jr., P. O. Box 901, Decatur, Ga., 30031 or www.kenthomasongenealogy.com.