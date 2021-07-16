August genealogy lecture will explore Pennsylvania heritage

The symposium will take place on August 7 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Elissa Scalise Powell, a certified genealogist and a nationally known speaker, will give four lectures: “Problems and Pitfalls of Reasonably Shallow Research,” “Primer to Pennsylvania Research,” “How did my Pennsylvania Ancestor Get There?” and “Sailing into the Sunset: Tips for Finding Your Ancestors on Passenger Lists.”

The cost is $35 for AGS members and $45 for non-members. The registration deadline is August 2 registration. Register at augustagensociety.org or by mail to AGS, P.O. Box 3743, Augusta, Ga., 30914. Once registered, you will receive information on how to join online. This should be well worth attending to hear a speaker who rarely gets to Georgia in person, but is an expert on Pennsylvania and other areas. The AGS library is open by appointment.