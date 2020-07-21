August Alsina drops new song about Jada Pinkett Smith relationship

Jada Pinkett Smith Talks About Past Sex Addiction Battle The actress revealed her battle as a self-diagnosed sex addict on her “Red Table Talk” series. "My sort of addictions jump. They jump around. When I was younger, I definitely think I had a sex addiction of some kind, yes, that everything could be fixed by sex. You know what I'm saying?"

Over the weekend, Alsina dropped a new single called “Entanglements” that appeared to further shed light on the relationship. The track, which also features rapper Rick Ross, envisions a woman who questions her “willpower” and has a suitor “jaded by beauty.”

Here’s an excerpt from the song:

Entanglements, is when you tangled in them sheets Entanglements, is when you're tangled up with me Entanglements (The number one’s here, it’s the Biggest), is when you’re gettin’ in too deep - "Entanglements"

The New Orleans crooner also directly addressed Pinkett Smith’s response in a recent interview with Vulture magazine. Though many people found it dismissive for Pinkett Smith to use the term entanglement, Alsina said he agreed with her.

“I don’t know why that word is such an issue,” he said. “I would agree [with Jada]. If you look up the definition of ‘entanglement,’ it is a complex and difficult relationship. It was exactly that. I think it’s just the language that probably stuck out to people. But I definitely have to agree with it being an entanglement. It definitely was something complicated, a complicated dynamic.”

Alsina and Pinkett Smith say they were not regretful about the relationship, and neither has expressed regret about it being exposed.

“Through that particular journey, I learned so much about myself and was able to really confront a lot of emotional immaturity, emotional insecurity, and I was really able to do some really deep healing,” Pinkett Smith said.

Listen to “Entanglements” (which has some strong language) below: