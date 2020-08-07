Atlanta’s ICE makes $11 billion deal for online mortgage finance firm

The deal values Ellie Mae at $11 billion, including debt, and represents ICE’s largest acquisition ever. ICE, the owner of the New York Stock Exchange, has grown rapidly through acquisitions over two decades.

California-based Ellie Mae has digital technology used in the closing of home loans and is considered the largest player in that market. ICE is acquiring the company from Thoma Bravo, a private equity firm. Thoma Bravo had acquired Ellie Mae last year — and paid only $3.7 billion.