Atlanta taps young climate activists with $50,000 fund

“This is an opportunity to foster the next generation of climate leaders while advancing our efforts to build a more sustainable and resilient Atlanta,” Mayor Andre Dickens said.

The global fund, launched by Bloomberg Philanthropies this spring, supports 100 cities across 38 countries. Other participating locations include Bristol, United Kingdom; Flint, Michigan; Santiago, Chile and Zanzibar, Tanzania. Cities that allocate the initial $50,000 within six months will receive an additional $100,000 to support youth-driven projects.

The Atlanta-based nonprofit 21st Century Leaders partnered with the Mayor’s Office of Sustainability and Resilience on the program.

“There’s no age requirement for leadership and we love that the Mayor’s office is investing in the city with this same mindset,” said Kate Hewitt, 21st Century Leaders executive director. “When youth are provided access and opportunity, incredible things happen.”

Notably, Dickens aims for the city to reach 100% clean energy by 2035. City Council created a $500,000 Atlanta Community Energy Fund earlier this year.

All individual grants must be spent by Dec. 31, with a final report submitted by Jan. 31, 2025.