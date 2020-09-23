LIVE UPDATES: Atlanta protests after Breonna Taylor grand jury decision

At Cleopas Johnson Park in downtown Atlanta, Jared Sawyer of the Tired Movement read the names of the three police officers who were involved in the incident. Approximately 50 people gathered at the park, some holding signs with Taylor’s name.

Later Wednesday evening, about 100 people gathered at Woodruff Park.

Gia Johnson of Forsyth County becomes emotional when speaking about Breonna Taylor during a rally at Cleopas Park. Credit: Alyssa Pointer Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Deja Bellard of Atlanta said she wasn’t planning to come to the protest. But she did anyway because she is “tired of people of color dying.”

Bellard, a Black trans woman, said Taylor’s case was treated differently. If Taylor was a Black man, there would have been more protests and riots, Bellard said.

“I just want it to stop,” she said of police violence against Black people. “I need it to stop.”

Estefania Ortega, 21, Decatur, said she attended Wednesday’s rally because she’s angry.

“I just couldn’t understand how a (grand) jury can come to that conclusion when she was just a sleeping civilian,” Ortega said. "I’m hoping this gets a little attention and hoping the officers get their justice because they took an innocent life. Police officers shouldn’t escalate situations as fast as they do.”

From Woodruff Park, the crowd marched on Peachtree Street toward Midtown.

Jamal Harrison Bryant, senior pastor of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Stonecrest, didn’t attend the rallies, though he criticized the indictment. Bryant said the indictment of one of three police officers who fired into Taylor’s apartment on three counts of wanton endangerment “underscores the importance of exercising your right to vote and elect officials who will hold all people equally accountable.”

Yonasda LoneWolf speaks during a rally at Cleopas Park in Atlanta. Credit: Alyssa Pointer/ Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com Credit: Alyssa Pointer/ Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

“This is an empty indictment that serves as yet another miscarriage of justice and a slap in the face to the family of Breonna Taylor," he said.

Bryant was one of the speakers at the recent anniversary of the March on Washington during the National Action Network-led protest billed as the “Commitment March: Get Your Knee Off Our Necks.”

— Staff writers Kristal Dixon, Alyssa Pointer, Tanni Deb and Shelia Poole contributed to this article.