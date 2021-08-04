Atlanta police warn rideshare drivers of thieves posing as customers

A little over a week later, another rideshare driver had his car stolen by three men posing as riders in the 500 block of Cooper Street. Similarly, the driver was asked by a rider to open the trunk, an incident report said.

That’s when the riders jumped into the car, but the driver quickly pulled one person out, the report said. The two began scuffling on the ground until one rider pointed a handgun at the driver, according to the report. The three men ran away and did not shoot, the report said.

Most recently, a Lyft driver went to pick up three men Monday in the 500 block of Windsor Street when a rider, who went by the name “Big,” asked for help opening the trunk, another incident report said. The two other riders jumped into the car along with the man and drove off, according to the report.

The man’s sister had ordered the Lyft for him and told police he called her about six times saying he needed a ride home. She did not know what he was planning to do when the ride arrived, the report said.

Atlanta police advised drivers to be attentive when picking up riders in Mechanicsville and other parts of the city.

“Try to position your vehicle in a way that allows you to leave a location easily if needed. If someone attempts to lure you out of your vehicle, you should treat this as a red flag. If you know your trunk is functioning, drive off from the location and report this activity to police. If you do have to step out of your vehicle, turn the vehicle off, take your keys and lock the door,” Malecki said.