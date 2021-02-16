X

Atlanta police release new video of suspect in fatal gas station shooting

The surveillance footage showed the suspect outside the gas station.
Credit: Atlanta Police Department

By Asia Simone Burns, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Police on Tuesday released more surveillance footage of a suspect they say shot and killed a man during an argument outside a southwest Atlanta gas station in December.

The video shows the suspect at a Chevron on Sylvan Road, where 43-year-old Denard Bell was shot to death Dec. 6, according to police.

When officers arrived at the location just before 2 a.m., they found Bell lying in the parking lot. Investigators determined he had been involved in a fight with another man, police said. At some point during the altercation, gunfire erupted. The gunman then left the scene.

The footage shows the man wearing black pants and a black hoodie with yellow lettering and a white image on the back. He has not been identified.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity is asked to contact Atlanta police. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

