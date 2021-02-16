Atlanta police release new video of suspect in fatal gas station shooting

The video shows the suspect at a Chevron on Sylvan Road, where 43-year-old Denard Bell was shot to death Dec. 6, according to police.

When officers arrived at the location just before 2 a.m., they found Bell lying in the parking lot. Investigators determined he had been involved in a fight with another man, police said. At some point during the altercation, gunfire erupted. The gunman then left the scene.