Atlanta police release new video of suspect in fatal gas station shooting

Police on Tuesday released more surveillance footage of a suspect they say shot and killed a man during an argument outside a southwest Atlanta gas station in December.
The video shows the suspect at a Chevron on Sylvan Road, where 43-year-old Denard Bell was shot to death Dec. 6, according to police.
When officers arrived at the location just before 2 a.m., they found Bell lying in the parking lot. Investigators determined he had been involved in a fight with another man, police said. At some point during the altercation, gunfire erupted. The gunman then left the scene.
The footage shows the man wearing black pants and a black hoodie with yellow lettering and a white image on the back. He has not been identified.
