Atlanta police officer shot in the face ‘never had a chance to protect himself,’ family says

Caption 6/30/21 - ATLANTA, GA - Several streets were closed in Midtown Atlanta after a police officer was shot at an apartment building on June 30. The officer was shot at the Solace on Peachtree Apartments in the 700 block of Peachtree, one block north of the iconic Fox Theatre. Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Credit: Ben Gray Credit: Ben Gray

Thai’s injuries were serious. But he was alert and able to communicate with frightened colleagues and family members.

“It is only through their training and by the grace of God that these officers did not come upon a more tragic situation,” APD Chief Rodney Bryant said.

At a news conference the day after the shooting, Bryant praised the officers from surrounding agencies who rushed to the scene to help. Officers pulled Thai out of an elevator before carrying him from the building.

“This is one of the most heroic events I’ve seen in the police department and I’ve seen many,” Bryant said. “These officers clearly did not have an understanding of what all the threats were, but they recognized that they needed to assist their fellow police.”

It wasn’t the first time an APD officer was the victim of violence while on the job. In May 2020, Officer Max Brewer was hit by a man riding an ATV and is still recovering from his injuries.

During the second night of protests that erupted nationwide following the murder of George Floyd by a former Minneapolis police officer, Atlanta police officers and members of the Georgia National Guard were deployed to help control the protests.

As Brewer stood directing traffic, a man riding an ATV was driving back and forth through the intersection of Marietta and Spring streets. The ATV hit Brewer at a high rate of speed, shattering both of his legs, among other injuries.

A total of 87 APD officers have been killed in the line of duty, according to the Officers Down Memorial Page.

Like the fallen officers, Thai was also a hero according to his brother, who posted a tribute to him on social media over the weekend.

“On this very Independence Day, I want to say your willingness to do the right things in challenging times, even if you have to sacrifice, reminds me of the spirit of the Founding Fathers,” Phuc Thai wrote in the public post. “The desire to serve and protect others is what you and they have in common.”

Thai remains in the hospital and faces several surgeries, his family has said.

By early Thursday, the online fundraising page reached more than $92,000 in donations. Some donors posted words of encouragement to the young officer.

“Thank you for your bravery and service to our country and to the city of Atlanta,” one woman wrote. “Your courage makes our lives safer. God bless you.”

Now, it’s Thai thanking others for the support he has received, including financial donations.

“Thanks to best wishes and donations for Khuong Thai, my family does believe that miracles happen in real life,” Nhi posted online. “From the bottom of his heart, Khuong wants to say thank you. Love you all!”