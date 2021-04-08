Atlanta police look to ID supermarket shooting suspect

Atlanta police are asking the public for help identifying a man accused of opening fire at an Atlanta supermarket Tuesday following an argument with the store’s manager.
The shooting left a bystander hospitalized after he got caught in the crossfire at the Shoppers Supermarket on Joseph E. Boone Boulevard about 1 p.m., authorities said. Investigators on Thursday released surveillance footage from the store, which appears to show the suspect leave after the initial argument, only to return later with a gun.
The man also appeared to change outfits ahead of the shooting, authorities said.
“The suspect can be seen at the location earlier wearing a blue-and-white-striped sweater and later that day returned wearing a multicolored jacket,” Atlanta police spokeswoman Officer TaSheena Brown said.
It’s unclear what prompted the initial argument or if the shooting suspect was a regular customer. He left the scene before officers arrived, authorities said. The victim, who police described as an unintended target, was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound.
A $2,000 reward has been offered for information leading to an arrest in the case. Anyone who recognizes the shooting suspect or knows his whereabouts is asked to call Atlanta police. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for the cash reward, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.