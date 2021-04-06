Bystander shot after suspect opens fire in Atlanta supermarket

Police are searching for a gunman Tuesday who opened fire at an Atlanta supermarket after getting into an argument with the store’s manager, officials said.
A bystander was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound after he was caught in the crossfire at the Shoppers Supermarket on Joseph E. Boone Boulevard, Atlanta police said in a statement.
Police were called to the market just before 1 p.m. The victim was still at the scene, but the gunman had fled.
Investigators determined the suspected shooter had been involved in a fight with the manager inside the store. It is not clear how the fight started. The suspect left after the dispute, but came back with a gun and began shooting, police said.
The person who was shot was not the intended target, police confirmed. The victim was alert when they were taken to the hospital.
It is not clear how many shots were fired inside the store. A description of the suspect was not provided.
An investigation is ongoing.
