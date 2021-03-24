Atlanta police investigate 3 separate shootings within 2 hours

The shooting near the park was the first reported. Officers arrived about 7:15 p.m. to find the victim in the 400 block of 10th Street near Taft Avenue. He was alert when he was taken to a hospital for further treatment, according to police.

“Preliminary investigation indicates the suspects shot at the victim before fleeing the scene in a silver SUV,” the police department said in a statement. “Investigators were notified and will be working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.”