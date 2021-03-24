Atlanta police investigate 3 separate shootings within 2 hours

Atlanta police were called to investigate three shootings within two hours Tuesday night, including one round of gunfire near Piedmont Park in Midtown.
The shooting near the park was the first reported. Officers arrived about 7:15 p.m. to find the victim in the 400 block of 10th Street near Taft Avenue. He was alert when he was taken to a hospital for further treatment, according to police.
“Preliminary investigation indicates the suspects shot at the victim before fleeing the scene in a silver SUV,” the police department said in a statement. “Investigators were notified and will be working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.”
Eight minutes after the Midtown shooting, officers got a call about another person shot in the 500 block of Hank Aaron Drive in southwest Atlanta. They found one wounded man at the scene, and another gunshot victim showed up at Grady Memorial Hospital.
Investigators believe both were injured in the same shooting, which remains under investigation. The victims were expected to survive their injuries, according to police.
The third incident was reported in southwest Atlanta shortly after 9 p.m., when a gunshot victim was found in the 100 block of Cleveland Avenue.
A second victim connected to the Cleveland Avenue shooting later arrived at Grady by a private vehicle, police said. Both of those victims were also expected to survive.
No arrests have been announced in any of Tuesday night’s incidents. The circumstances surrounding the shootings are unclear.
— Please return to AJC.com for updates.