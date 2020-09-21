Atlanta police charge 1 man in shooting outside Cheetah

A 29-year-old man has been charged in connection to a shooting that damaged cars outside the Cheetah nightclub, Atlanta police said Monday.
Michael Leslie has been charged with aggravated assault and felony damage to property following the Sept. 6 shooting, according to police. Leslie was arrested late last week by the Miami-Dade Police Department and will be extradited to Atlanta.
Officers were called to the Midtown club on a report of shots fired around 3 a.m., police previously said. Other off-duty officers in the area also heard the gunfire, which happened over Labor Day weekend, police said.
“All total, officers found 27 shell casings, two bullet fragments, and two live rounds at the scene,” APD posted on social media Monday. “Several vehicles and a window across the street from the scene were damaged.”
During the initial investigation, one suspect was arrested for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, police said.
Investigators collected video and surveillance camera images from several locations to help make the arrest, police said. A tip to Crime Stoppers also helped officers.
“The Atlanta Police Department is still trying to identify others who were involved in the shooting,” the department posted on social media. “We want citizens and visitors of the City of Atlanta to know that APD will not tolerate reckless behavior or criminal activity. The safety of our community is paramount.”
Anyone with information on the shooting should contact Atlanta police or Crime Stoppers 404-877-8477.