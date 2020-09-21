Atlanta police charge 1 man in shooting outside Cheetah

Michael Leslie has been charged with aggravated assault and felony damage to property following the Sept. 6 shooting, according to police. Leslie was arrested late last week by the Miami-Dade Police Department and will be extradited to Atlanta.

Officers were called to the Midtown club on a report of shots fired around 3 a.m., police previously said. Other off-duty officers in the area also heard the gunfire, which happened over Labor Day weekend, police said.