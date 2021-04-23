Atlanta officer resigns amid sexual assault investigation

An Atlanta police officer has resigned in the midst of an ongoing criminal investigation into a sexual assault complaint, the department said Friday.
APD officials learned of the complaint against the officer March 30, spokeswoman Officer C.J. Johnson said in a news release. The officer was taken off active duty the same day.
“The department’s Office of Professional Standards immediately began an internal investigation, and our Special Victims Unit began a criminal investigation,” the release said.
According to the incident report, a woman reported that the male officer forced her to perform a sex act on him.
The officer, whose name was not released, resigned April 20, the department said.
“We take allegations like this very seriously and, at this time, the criminal investigation remains open and active,” Johnson said.
