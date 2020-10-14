You’ve heard of Tiny Doors ATL. This weekend, meet ‘Tiny Parks’

For years, 7-inch sculptures around intown Atlanta’s neighborhoods have been a big hit on social media.
The public art initiative “Tiny Doors ATL," which brings small splashes of color to spaces around the city, is now partnering with a Buckhead nonprofit for a temporary art installment this weekend.
Path400, a new multi-use trail that recently opened its first stretch along Ga. 400, will host “Big PATH, Tiny Parks” Friday through Sunday.
The area of the trail near Old Ivy Park will feature dozens of “tiny parks,” just 14 by 18 inches, created by nearly 40 local nonprofits and businesses.
Residents are encouraged to walk the path to see the mini-parks and vote for their favorites. Themes for the sculptures include “Hipster Cocktail Party” and “Movie Night on the Green."
“Sometimes you can make the biggest impact by going small, or in this case, really small. So we challenged our partners to see how much imaginative thinking they could squeeze into a 14-inch by 18-inch space, and they didn’t disappoint!" Denise Starling, the executive director of Livable Buckhead, said in a statement. Livable Buckhead, a nonprofit that helped spearhead Path400 and organize this weekend’s event.
The tiny parks installment will be open during daylight hours from Oct. 16 to 18. Residents can also take a virtual tour of the space on Livable Buckhead’s website.