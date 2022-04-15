YMCA of Metro Atlanta to debut esports programming

Skillshot will assist with parent education sessions about the benefits of competitive gaming. Skillshot is a part of the Atlanta Esports Alliance, a division of the Atlanta Sports Council (ASC), the group responsible for securing bids for large-scale sporting events like the Olympics, Super Bowl and FIFA World Cup.

Ghost Gaming has a top professional Rocket League team which includes a general manager and coach, according to the release.

“The Y is such a trusted brand in child development,” said Todd Harris, CEO of Skillshot Media, in the release. “We’re thrilled they are embracing esports and are humbled to partner with them to deliver competitive gaming in a way that nurtures the potential of children and teens while delivering confidence and connection.”

Parents interested in learning more about esports and the YMCA of Metro Atlanta spring tournaments, can attend parent information meetings on April 19 at 7 p.m. and May 10 at 7 p.m. via Zoom sessions. To register for spring tournaments, go to ymcaatlanta.org.

