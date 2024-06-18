UATL’s Mike Jordan joins “Politically Georgia” for a special Juneteenth episode

UATL Senior editor Mike Jordan will join Wednesday’s edition of “Politically Georgia” for a special discussion of the complicated nature of the Juneteenth Holiday.

Jordan and radio host Bill Nigut first talk with preservationist Ann Hill Bond about the history of slavery in Georgia.

Then, freelance journalist King Williams highlights the power of the Black electorate and Atlanta’s role as a Black Mecca.

Finally, Tiffany Williams Roberts, Director of the Public Policy Unit at Southern Center for Human Rights, talks about the strides for social justice for Georgia.