UATL’s Mike Jordan joins “Politically Georgia” for a special Juneteenth episode

The two AJC brands explore if Georgia is living up to the Juneteenth promise of freedom
Chauncey Delaney (Center) cheers on the parade as it moves up Decatur St towards Centennial Park during the Juneteenth Atlanta Parade and Music Festival Saturday, June 17, 2023. (Steve Schaefer/steve.schaefer@ajc.com)

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Chauncey Delaney (Center) cheers on the parade as it moves up Decatur St towards Centennial Park during the Juneteenth Atlanta Parade and Music Festival Saturday, June 17, 2023.
By
1 hour ago

UATL Senior editor Mike Jordan will join Wednesday’s edition of “Politically Georgia” for a special discussion of the complicated nature of the Juneteenth Holiday.

Jordan and radio host Bill Nigut first talk with preservationist Ann Hill Bond about the history of slavery in Georgia.

Then, freelance journalist King Williams highlights the power of the Black electorate and Atlanta’s role as a Black Mecca.

Finally, Tiffany Williams Roberts, Director of the Public Policy Unit at Southern Center for Human Rights, talks about the strides for social justice for Georgia.

Hear an excerpt from UATL’s Mike Jordan talking about Juneteenth:

How to listen to the special Juneteenth holiday show

Credit: Bita Honarvar

Credit: Bita Honarvar

Visit ajc.com at 10 a.m. to stream live or visit Politically Georgia anytime, or wherever you get your podcasts, to stream on demand after the show.

Only the radio could play Natalie Mendenhall, and she uses the medium to her benefit. She is currently the producer for the Politically Georgia podcast from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, now airing five days a week on WABE.

