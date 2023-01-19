Woman shot in Takeoff’s killing publicly speaks about it for the first time

“It wasn’t any arguments or anything until the event was actually over,” Leday said. “That’s when I knew something was wrong after the fact because I thought these people that were arguing were just playing from the energy that was in the room before. Everybody was around the table playing a game of dice, so I though it was just some friendly banter....Quavo, he was upset, so I noticed something was wrong whenever I noticed that he was really upset.”

Leday’s family is currently organizing a fundraiser to help pay her medical bills. She said she didn’t realize anyone else, including Takeoff, was shot during that night until after she returned home from the hospital. The rapper, born Kirsnick Khari Ball, was part of the Grammy-nominated trio Migos. The Lawrenceville-bred group, known for their triplet flow, was credited for making Atlanta trap music more mainstream.

Funeral services for the late rapper were held in November at State Farm Arena and included appearances from Drake, Justin Bieber and more. Last month, Patrick Clark was arrested and charged in the rapper’s murder. He was later released on $1 million bond from a Texas jail. Following the shooting, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said hip-hop shouldn’t be condemned for the incident.

“I do not believe that hip-hop equals violence. I grew up on the music. I’m still into the music,” Dickens said in an Instagram post. “Guns plus people being mad equals bad outcomes.”

Earlier this month, Quavo released a tribute song entitled “Without You” to honor his late bandmate and nephew.