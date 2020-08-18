Wills Park pool reopens after two week closure

Wills Park swimming pool is set to reopen with limited hours after being closed for two weeks. The pool is open for three hours Wednesday for senior citizens only.
Alpharetta closed the pool on Aug. 4 when a staff member tested positive for COVID-19. Assistant City Administrator James Drinkard said the employee’s job duties didn’t bring them in contact with the public.
A city statement said all lifeguards were quarantined as a precaution and surface areas were cleaned and sanitized.
The pool is scheduled to remain open with limited hours through Labor Day when the season ends.
Wednesday through Sept. 7, the pool will be open to senior citizens 8:30 – 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. It will be open to the public noon – 7 p.m. Saturdays, and noon - 4 p.m. Sundays.
Social distance measures will be the same as at the start of the pool season, Drinkard said. A limited number of people will be allowed into the pool area at one time. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own deck chairs. Seating will not be set out around the pool.
The pool is located at 1815 Old Milton Parkway. General admission is $5 for residents, $8 for non-residents and payment will only be accepted by credit card. More information is available on the Alpharetta website.