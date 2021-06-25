Where to try more than 350 craft brews in Gwinnett County on Saturday

The Suwanee American Craft Beer Fest will return for its 10th annual event 1-5 p.m. on Saturday in the city’s Town Center Park. Guests can try more than 350 craft beers, watch and listen to live entertainment and take part in activities and games.

Anyone interested in attending can pre-purchase tickets for $55 on the event’s website. It will cost $60 to gain admission on the day of the event.