Where to try more than 350 craft brews in Gwinnett County on Saturday

The 10th annual Suwanee American Craft Brew Fest will take place 1-5 p.m. Saturday at Suwanee Town Center Park. (Courtesy of RSVPAtlanta)
The 10th annual Suwanee American Craft Brew Fest will take place 1-5 p.m. Saturday at Suwanee Town Center Park. (Courtesy of RSVPAtlanta)

By Tyler Wilkins, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
14 minutes ago

Beer lovers will be able to try unlimited samples of craft brews from more than 90 breweries at a festival in Gwinnett County.

The Suwanee American Craft Beer Fest will return for its 10th annual event 1-5 p.m. on Saturday in the city’s Town Center Park. Guests can try more than 350 craft beers, watch and listen to live entertainment and take part in activities and games.

Anyone interested in attending can pre-purchase tickets for $55 on the event’s website. It will cost $60 to gain admission on the day of the event.

Guests are encouraged to wear red, white and blue clothing to the festival.

