Where is Stone Mountain? Answer: Which one?

The city was established in 1839, long before the park. AJC reporter Tyler Estep said the city leaders are looking to create their own brand, to distinguish between the two.

But newly-elected Mayor Beverly Jones, the first Black woman to hold that job, still wants to attract visitors who come to see the mountain, and capture those dollars for local businesses.

Estep wrote: “But she also wants to make clear that the city — which has its own obstacles and history, good and bad — stands by itself.”

Within the city is a National Historic District, centered on either side of Main Street and covering all of downtown. Outside the city limits is a sprawling “postal Stone Mountain” that spills over into unincorporated areas of DeKalb County and neighboring Gwinnett County.

An article on the Georgia tourism website captures the challenge of describing Stone Mountain. Under a photo of Main Street, with the mountain rising in the background, the article says, “Packed with history, memories and natural history, Stone Mountain is sure to be an experience for visitors.”

The article describes the setting of Stone Mountain Village, in the city, and its proximity to the park with “3,200 acres of adventure” just 15 miles east of Atlanta. It does not mention the Confederacy. The last line of the article is an invitation: “Come, stay, and enjoy!”

A search of Google returns results for both the park and the city, along with questions “people also ask,” including:

Which city is Stone Mountain in? (see above)

What cities surround Stone Mountain?

Is Stone Mountain real? (Thanks for asking. It is considered a mountain-ish, or more properly a monadnock, a very large stone hill, as are neighboring Arabia and Panola mountains.

Who is on Stone Mountain?

Here is a map of the Stone Mountain city limits. Stone Mountain Park is just to the east.

