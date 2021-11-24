When will your Thanksgiving trash get picked up?

Atlanta and unincorporated Gwinnett County residents will face one-day delays for garbage, recycling and bulk collections on Thursday and Friday. Thursday customers will be serviced on Friday, while Friday customers will be serviced on Saturday.

Residents who use DeKalb County’s solid waste service only face one day of delays. Thursday customers will have their trash and recycling picked up on Friday. Households with Friday service will see the truck on the usual day. The Central and North transfer stations and Seminole Road Landfill will be closed on Thursday, reopening for normal hours on Friday.