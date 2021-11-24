ajc logo
When will your Thanksgiving trash get picked up?

Curbside trash and recycling customers across metro Atlanta will see one- to two-day delays this week.
Curbside trash and recycling customers across metro Atlanta will see one- to two-day delays this week. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Trash and recycling bins are bound to pile up on Thanksgiving in metro Atlanta households, but most will have to wait a day or so to get rid of it.

Atlanta and unincorporated Gwinnett County residents will face one-day delays for garbage, recycling and bulk collections on Thursday and Friday. Thursday customers will be serviced on Friday, while Friday customers will be serviced on Saturday.

Residents who use DeKalb County’s solid waste service only face one day of delays. Thursday customers will have their trash and recycling picked up on Friday. Households with Friday service will see the truck on the usual day. The Central and North transfer stations and Seminole Road Landfill will be closed on Thursday, reopening for normal hours on Friday.

Trash and recycling pickup is more complicated for unincorporated Cobb County residents, as several private companies offer the services rather than local government. Check with your provider to see if there will be delays.

Several cities across the metro area offer their own trash and recycling services separate from the counties, most of which will delay pickup by one day due to Thanksgiving. More detailed information on solid waste changes is available on most city government websites.

