When, where to vote early for August runoff in Gwinnett

A handful of races from the June 9 primary must be decided in a runoff. Voters across the county will be able to cast ballots in Democratic primaries for sheriff and board of commissioners chairman, though runoff candidate Lee Thompson Jr. has suspended his campaign and has urged voters to cast a ballot for candidate Nicole Love Hendrickson. Both Democrats and Republicans in District 3 can vote in that district’s runoff for a board of commissioners seat.

Election Day is Aug. 11, but in-person early voting begins July 20. Voters are also currently able to request an absentee ballot from the county, which can be mailed in or put in a secure drop box.