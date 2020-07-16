When, where to vote early for August runoff in Gwinnett

Just like that, it’s time to vote again in Gwinnett County.
A handful of races from the June 9 primary must be decided in a runoff. Voters across the county will be able to cast ballots in Democratic primaries for sheriff and board of commissioners chairman, though runoff candidate Lee Thompson Jr. has suspended his campaign and has urged voters to cast a ballot for candidate Nicole Love Hendrickson. Both Democrats and Republicans in District 3 can vote in that district’s runoff for a board of commissioners seat.
Election Day is Aug. 11, but in-person early voting begins July 20. Voters are also currently able to request an absentee ballot from the county, which can be mailed in or put in a secure drop box.
To cast a ballot in person, you can go to the county elections office from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. any day of the week from Monday, July 20 to Friday, Aug. 7, three weeks total. The elections office is located at 455 Grayson Hwy, Suite 200, in Lawrenceville.
Four satellite locations around the county will be open for one week: Saturday, Aug. 1 to Friday, Aug. 7. All locations will be open 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. The locations are:
- Bogan Park Community Recreation Center, 2723 N. Bogan Road, Buford
- George Pierce Park Community Recreation Center, 55 Buford Hwy, Suwanee
- Lenora Park Gym, 4515 Lenora Church Road, Snellville
- Lucky Shoals Park Community Recreation Center, 4651 Britt Road, Norcross
Drop boxes will be available at the following sites:
- Gwinnett County Voter Registrations and Elections Office 455 Grayson Hwy, Suite 200, Lawrenceville
- Bogan Park Community Recreation Center, 2723 N. Bogan Road, Buford
- George Pierce Park Community Recreation Center, 55 Buford Hwy, Suwanee
- Lenora Park Gym, 4515 Lenora Church Road, Snellville
- Lucky Shoals Park Community Recreation Center, 4651 Britt Road, Norcross
- Dacula Park, 205 Dacula Road, Dacula
- Mountain Park Activity Building, 1063 Rockbridge Road SW, Stone Mountain
- Shorty Howell Park, Activity Building, 2750 Pleasant Hill Road, Duluth
Voters do not need to have voted in the June 9 primary to cast a ballot in the runoff.