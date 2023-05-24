When can they return to Midtown? 1K displaced by crane crash wonder what’s next

The four injured have since been released from a hospital, according to a spokesperson for Balfour Beatty, the general contractor working at the site. By Tuesday evening, the crane was secured high above street level, and a secondary crane was installed to dismantle the first, the construction company said.

Explore Injured workers released from hospital after Midtown crane collapse

Parrish was not home at the time of the collapse, but his fiancé immediately called him concerned about the noise, which sounded like “an earthquake or bomb going off,” he said. Their minds instantly turned to the recent Midtown shooting inside the Northside Hospital Medical Midtown building, which is about two blocks down the street.

Thirty minutes later, Tens on West was evacuated by the fire department.

With no time to gather any belongings, Parrish’s fiancé grabbed only his laptop and their dog before settling on a curb near the building until Parrish arrived to pick them up. Their only option at the time was to stay at a nearby hotel. With a rate of $250 a night, it was not a solution they were willing to settle upon long term.

Between 2 and 6 p.m. Tuesday, Parrish said management allowed residents to return to the apartment building to collect essential belongings. The couple took as much as they could and then headed up to Tennessee.

“We feel privileged because we’ve got family and the means to stay in a nice hotel and do things we need to do, but there’s definitely folks in the building, you know, college kids or people with low incomes, that may not have the ability to do that,” Parrish said.

Wood Residential, the complex’s management company, did not immediately return requests for comment. According to an email sent to residents, management confirmed Balfour Beatty would be paying up to $99 a night at select hotels for renters, but accommodations would be first come first serve.

Until the crane is removed, portions of both West Peachtree and Spring streets between 10th and 11th streets, as well as one block of 12th Street, will remain closed. The last time a crane malfunctioned in Midtown, in February 2021 at a 31-story office tower under constriction at West Peachtree and 13th streets, it took nearly two weeks to resolve.

“This is an elevated situation that we find ourselves in, mitigating as a city,” Atlanta police Chief Darin Schierbaum said Tuesday. “Those closures will remain in place for as long as necessary to ensure that vehicles are routed away ... and that citizens that may be walking in the neighborhood take alternate routes.”

Credit: Midtown Blue Credit: Midtown Blue

The Georgia’s Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) will investigate Monday’s crane failure. OSHA representatives have not responded to questions about the incident, but Balfour Beatty said they are working closely with the agency in its investigation. The cause of the crane failure remains undetermined.