Brookhaven mayoral race among many municipal runoff elections in December

In DeKalb County, the next Brookhaven mayor could decide whether the city proceeds with the $78 million plan for a new city hall and mixed-use development. Councilman John Park, who supports the project, won approximately 43% of the vote while Lauren Kiefer, who has said the project should not proceed, placed second with about 30%. All vote tallies are unofficial until certified Nov. 14.

Current Brookhaven Mayor John Ernst could not seek reelection because of term limits.

Park, who has served on City Council since 2014, said his next steps in campaigning will be to focus on differences between him and Kiefer.

“It’s time to just start talking about the issues again and let the voters know what the contrasts are,” Park said. “I didn’t really do that because I was the only candidate (in the race) with any real record, so I was running on that.”

Kiefer, an attorney and entrepreneur who was chairwoman of the city’s Arts and Culture Commission from 2021-23, says she believes Brookhaven residents are ready for a change.

“It was definitely something that we were preparing for,” Kiefer said of the runoff race. “People are definitely ready for change … I don’t think people are going to change their minds on frustrations. People are unhappy.”

Also in Brookhaven, City Councilmember Linley Jones (42.28%) will face Michael Diaz (43.71%) in a runoff for the District 1 seat.

Doraville

In Doraville, candidates Carrie Armistead and MD Naser advanced to a runoff for the City Council District 2, Post 2 seat. Armistead received 44% of the vote and Naser 36% over contender Ben Crawford, who received 21%.

FULTON COUNTY

East Point

There will be three runoffs for East Point City Council seats.

Carrie Ziegler (42%) will challenge Councilwoman Josette Bailey (39%) in the runoff for the Ward B seat. East Point Councilman Myron B. Cook (38%) will face Earnestine D. Pittman (25%) for the Ward C seat. East Point Councilwoman Stephanie C. Gordon and challenger LaTonya Martin Rogers were only 22 votes apart in the race for the Ward B seat and advanced to a runoff.

Roswell

In Roswell, Councilwoman Sarah Beeson appears to have avoided a runoff against challenger Jason Miller. The two nearly split 13,511 votes. Beeson won 50.4%, edging out Miller.

Allen Sells and Michael Dal Cerro will face each other in a runoff for the Post 2 seat currently held by Councilman Mike Palermo, who is not running for reelection. Sells received 46% of the vote and Dal Cerro garnered 32%.

South Fulton

In South Fulton, District 5 Councilman Corey Reeves appears to be in a runoff with challenger Kalvin Bennett. In a three-way race, Bennett and Keosha B. Bell are separated by one vote, according to the unofficial results.

GWINNETT COUNTY

Snellville

Candidates Norman Carter and Catherine Hardrick will contend for the City Council Post 1 seat in the runoff election. Hardrick received 13 more votes than Carter.

HENRY COUNTY

Ballots were still being counted early Wednesday in Henry County. However, some races were resolved with unofficial results. In the race for the District 2 Henry Commission seat, incumbent Commissioner Neat Robinson and former Commissioner Bruce Holmes appeared headed for a runoff. Robinson received about 45% of the vote while Holmes earned around 37%.