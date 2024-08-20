What’s a blue moon? (Hint: It’s not just a song title)

The late folk rock singer Nick Drake immortalized the pink moon in his song of the same name, but the blue moon currently reigns supreme. Those heartbroken and standing alone — or luckier lovers stargazing with someone — were treated last night to the fabled orb.

“Although it will not look blue,” NASA.gov said of Monday night’s event, “this will be a blue moon.”

Two full moons in a month constitute a “blue moon.” The term is also used for the third full moon in a season with four, according to NASA. The full moon that began Aug. 19 is a seasonal blue moon.