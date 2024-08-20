Breaking: Carroll County deputy shot during search warrant, officials say
Metro Atlanta

What’s a blue moon? (Hint: It’s not just a song title)

It wasn’t a bird or a plane, but this particular specimen was a supermoon.
By
0 minutes ago

The late folk rock singer Nick Drake immortalized the pink moon in his song of the same name, but the blue moon currently reigns supreme. Those heartbroken and standing alone — or luckier lovers stargazing with someone — were treated last night to the fabled orb.

“Although it will not look blue,” NASA.gov said of Monday night’s event, “this will be a blue moon.”

Two full moons in a month constitute a “blue moon.” The term is also used for the third full moon in a season with four, according to NASA. The full moon that began Aug. 19 is a seasonal blue moon.

A plane seemingly hovers over the blue boon, which is one of four supermoons in 2024, as it takes off from the Atlanta airport.

Credit: John Spink

icon to expand image

Credit: John Spink

As an extra added bonus from the cosmos, last night’s moon was a supermoon, meaning “a new or full Moon that occurs when the Moon is within 90% of its closest approach to Earth,” NASA says. Earthlings will enjoy four such moons starting now and continuing in September, October and November.

This blue moon was, indeed, about as rare as the old saying “once in a blue moon” implies.

“About 25 percent of all full moons are supermoons, but only six percent of full moons are blue moons (seasonal and monthly),” according to NASA. “The time between super blue moons is quite irregular — it can be as much as 20 years — but in general, 10 years is the average.”

So what’s a pink moon? It’s any full moon in April, about the time pink creeping phlox flower blooms appear in North America.

About the Author

Mandi Albright is an online presentation specialist with the AJC's Digital Presentation team.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

August's supermoon kicks off four months of lunar spectacles. Here's how to watch
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

International astronomy group joins calls for a lunar clock to keep time on the moon
Placeholder Image

Credit: Dan Pancamo

Migrating blue-winged teals try to dodge ‘even a touch of winter’
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Japanese are worried and confused after first-ever megaquake advisory. What does it mean?
The Latest
Placeholder Image

TUESDAY’S WEATHER
High temps in upper 80s under sunny skies
Atlanta City Council OKs new fund for legacy businesses
Audit: MARTA overcharged Atlanta $70 million for transit expansion program
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Audit: MARTA overcharged Atlanta $70 million for transit expansion program
EXCLUSIVE
‘The Gates,’ the first new soap opera in 25 years, will shoot in Atlanta
Sorry, Uga XI, Georgia’s favorite breed isn’t the English bulldog