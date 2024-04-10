WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER | Isolated showers, stronger storms possible later

Steadier rain arrives for the commute back home around 4 p.m. or 5 p.m. By the evening, however, heavier rain moves in and a low risk for severe storms will follow.

“The main severe weather risk will be well to our west,” Monahan said.

Parts of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama are under a Level 4 of 5 risk for severe storms. That means several tornadoes or intense thunderstorms are likely, according to the National Weather Service. That level of risk is reserved for days with several supercells that produce intense tornadoes, very large hail or widespread damaging winds.

For us, however, the severe weather risk weakens as it moves closer, Monahan said. That’s thanks to the first line of heavier rain that should help cool down air temperatures ahead of a cold front that is pushing the storms across the southeast.

“It is possible that this is going to settle down the atmosphere enough to limit our severe weather risks overnight,” Monahan said “We’re going to hope that happens.”

By the time the storm system arrives in the metro, we’ll be under a Level 1 of 5 risk for severe storms. That final line of stronger storms is expected overnight around 4 a.m., according to the forecast.

Damaging wind gusts and heavy rain will be the main concern for these storms.

“And while the tornado risk overall is low, it’s not zero,” Monahan said.

The possibility for severe weather will linger into Thursday’s mid to late morning hours as it extends further east.

The good news is we dry out by the end of Thursday, which will set us up for a mostly sunny Friday and a mild, sunny weekend with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News Credit: Channel 2 Action News