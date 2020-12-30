Wedding business to host a socially-distanced fashion show at Fox Theatre

A bridal show operator navigating the pandemic will hold a limited in-person event at Fox Theatre in January. It will serve as a precursor to her weeklong virtual bridal show.
The Atlanta Wedding Extravaganza plans to hold a bridal fashion show Jan. 14 at the Fox with about 80 people in attendance. Owner Shelly Danz said the fashion shows are a main attraction for the nearly weeklong event that takes place several days later.
Danz expects the usual interest in the fashion show because there’s traditionally an increase in the number of engagements during the holiday season, she said.
“We wanted to still have the event and try to be safe,” she said, adding that attendees will be masked and socially distanced.
Tickets for the Fox show are $30 for the bride-to-be and guest. The Fox fashion show will be filmed and shown as part of the virtual bridal event planned Jan. 23-29.
Before the pandemic, Danz’s summer and winter bridal shows drew about 1,000 people. About 250 attended the first virtual event in July at Hotel Avalon in Alpharetta, she said.
The January bridal show includes gift boxes for couples during a curbside event Jan. 23 outside Mason Fine Art gallery at 415 Plasters Avenue N.E., Atlanta. In addition, nightly videoconferencing will take place where couples can meet musicians, see live music and talk to planners for wedding reception and honeymoon options, Danz said.
Tickets for the weeklong bridal event are $10 for general admission, and $20 VIP and can be purchased at the website: atlantaweddingconnection.com.