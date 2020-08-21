Webinar scheduled for businesses interested in DeKalb loan program

The webinar is scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday and participation is required for businesses that plan to seek a loan. Registration and more information are available at dekalbcountyga.gov/COVID19loan.

DeKalb’s Board of Commissioners approved the loan program — which was developed by the administration of CEO Michael Thurmond and members of the county’s COVID-19 task force — earlier this month. It will be funded using a portion of the federal coronavirus aid that the county received this spring.